Man arrested following knife attack in snooker hall

POLICE have arrested a man after two men were injured in a suspected knife attack at a pool hall in Newry.

The 40-year-old man was found covered in blood when arrested by police on the evening of May 26, after being removed from the snooker and pool hall for assaulting the men.

“A report was received at approximately 8.40pm that a man had entered a snooker and pool hall in the Basin Walk area of the city and an altercation had ensued,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Bell said.

“It was alleged the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had assaulted two men before he was removed from the premises.

“Officers attended and observed a man covered in blood at the entrance of the building,” he added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

That arrest prompted them to conduct further searches at a flat in the nearby Upper Water Street area, where another injured person was found.

“Upon arrival an unconscious man, aged in his 30s, was located with serious injuries caused to his head, face and lower body – believed to have been caused by a knife,” Det Serg Bell said.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is in a serious condition at this time.

“The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues,” he confirmed.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing today and the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1616 26/05/24 if you have any information including dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other footage that could help with the investigation.”