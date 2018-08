A MAN has been arrested after a stabbing in Limerick city late last night.

A man in his 50s was hospitalised in the incident, which occurred on Parnell Street at about 11.30pm.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being held at Roxboro Road Garda station.

A Garda spokesman said the victim was transported to University Hospital Limerick by gardaí where his injuries were deemed to be not life threatening.

Gardaí said no weapon had yet been recovered.