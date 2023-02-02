Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition

A MAN has been arrested in east Belfast on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) arrested the following a search in east Belfast yesterday evening, Wednesday, February 1.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: "The arrest comes after a search in the Kilmakee Park area of east Belfast.

“A number of items were seized for further examination, including a shotgun, a handgun and a quantity of ammunition.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and remains in police custody at this time.”

He added: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”