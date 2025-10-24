Teenager given community service order in connection with Belfast riots

A TEENAGER has been sentenced for his involvement in riots which erupted in Belfast in last year.

Diego Audley, of Mahee Close in the Belvoir estate area of south Belfast, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court yesterday for his role in the disorder in the city in summer 2024.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to riot and riotous behaviour at earlier hearings and was sentenced to a combination order of 80 hours community service and one year of probation.

The court heard that Audley was among a group of rioters captured on police footage.

He was among a group of 30 other people and was seen throwing objects as police “for a sustained period of time”.

“In July and August last year disorder broke out across the city,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector McGrattan said.

“Police were attacked and injured, and during the August disorder businesses belonging to ethnic backgrounds burnt out.”

He explained: “On July 16, police were deployed to public disorder in the area of Broadway Roundabout in Belfast where a large group of people had gathered.

“At around 9.20pm, police footage captured Mr Audley, amongst a group of approximately 20 males, at the top of Broadway.

“On four separate occasions, Audley armed himself with masonry or similar and recklessly threw these projectiles in the direction of passing police vehicles on Glenmachan Street.

“There was further significant violent disorder in the areas of Sandy Row and Donegall Road on 3rd August, with similar incidents of rioting and projectiles being thrown at properties and police.

“Several properties were burnt out and significant damage was caused.”

He added: “At around 8.15pm, police footage captured Mr Audley sitting on a bicycle as part of a crowd gathered at the junction of Sandy Row and Donegall Road, watching the disorder.

“He was in the company of a group of more than 30 people, some of whom threw objects at Police for a sustained period of time.

“Mr Audley was later seen carrying masonry and throwing objects at Police lines from short range alongside a group of young males.

“The work carried out by our dedicated Public Order Enquiry Team has been instrumental in bringing those involved to justice, who will face the full rigours of the law for their despicable actions.”

To date 13 adults have been sentenced for related offences in connection with the PSNI's investigation into the disorder.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency,” Det Chf Insp McGrattan said.

“We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”