Woman who saved teenager from house fire honoured with bravery award

A WOMAN who entered a home that was on fire to rescue a teenager trapped inside has been honoured for her bravery.

Belfast woman Naomi Mainwaring was working from home, during Storm Eowyn, on January 24 when a neighbour knocked on her door asking for help.

The woman had been searching for her 13-year-old grandson after a fire started in her kitchen but could not find him.

Ms Mainwaring, 44, went into the woman’s smoke-filled house to rescue her grandson, whom she found in the bathroom.

She managed to get him out of the house, using towels to cover his face.

Both women were treated for smoke inhalation, while, after medical checks, the grandson was given the all clear.

Ms Mainwaring’s bravery was recognised last night at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s annual Police Public Bravery Awards.

“Naomi’s bravery in entering a smoke-filled house was crucial in protecting the teenager from serious injury, in challenging conditions for emergency services,” Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police, Lauren Poultney, who hosted the awards ceremony, said.

“Her actions that day exemplify why we host these awards every year.

“Members of the public supporting police and strangers in need, rather than walking away, display remarkable compassion and selflessness.

“They choose to help without the training, safety equipment and support our police officers have access to when protecting the public from harm.

“This courage needs to be recognised and it is my honour to do so through the Police Public Bravery Awards.”