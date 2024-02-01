Man arrested in connection with murder of Sean Fox

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Belfast.

Sean Fox was gunned down while he drank in a busy pub on a Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old was shot dead while he sat inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on October 2, 2022.

Two masked gunmen targeted the father-of-two and made their way past several people before singling Mr Fox out and shooting him multiple times while he was enjoying a drink.

PSNI officers issued a renewed appeal for information on the one-year anniversary of his death in October 2023.

Today detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team confirmed they have arrested a man in connection with the ongoing investigation.

“The 40-year-old was arrested following searches in west Belfast this morning, Thursday, February 1,” they said.

“He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning,” they confirmed.

They have urged anyone with information about the attack to contact them.

“The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022,” they state.

“Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1”