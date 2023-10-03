£20k reward for information still stands as anniversary of ‘ruthless’ Sean Fox murder falls

POLICE in Northern Ireland have renewed their appeal for information on the anniversary of the murder of Sean Fox.

The 42-year-old was murdered in a busy pub at around 2.25pm on October 2, 2022.

Two masked gunmen targeted the father-of-two after entering the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast.

They made their way past several people before singling Mr Fox out and shooting him multiple times while he was enjoying a drink.

The PSNI’s Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Sean Fox, who was a father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room.

“He was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, they stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.”

He added: “Our thoughts are very much with the Fox family today, one year on from the murder of Sean.

“They are desperately hoping that those responsible for murdering Sean will be brought to justice and today I am making a renewed appeal for information.

“I am confident there are people within the community who know who the gunmen were and I would appeal to them to come forward and do the right thing. I would ask people to put themselves in the shoes of the Fox family.”

After shooting Mr Fox, the gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

"We know that the two gunmen travelled to and from Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on bicycles through the areas of Glen Road, Dungloe Crescent, Glenveigh, Gweedore Gardens and Carigart Avenue between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on October 2, 2022,” Det Chf Supt Corrigan explained.

“One of the gunmen was seen riding a light grey or silver generic, low spec model mountain bike, with a plastic bag over the seat.

“He was wearing a light grey hoodie with distinctive three orange lines down the arms, dark grey bottoms, dark footwear and gloves and had a cap on under his hoodie. He was carrying a dark black holdall, which I believe contained the guns.

“The second gunman was riding a racer bike with a distinctive rear point to the saddle, which appeared to be a Fizik Arione, or a copy of this model.

"It had a white handlebar, white handlebar stem, pink handlebar tape and white tyres. He was wearing a blue hoodie, dark-coloured bottoms and footwear and light grey gloves.”

He added: "This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution carried out in broad daylight and in front of a number of people. It was a barbaric act and one year on, the family of Mr Fox remain grief-stricken.

"I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it might be, to come forward.

"You can contact police directly via 101, or provide information anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder."