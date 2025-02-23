Man arrested in London over 'industrial-scale cannabis factory' found in Belfast last year is charged
The factory had 23 grow rooms (Image: PSNI)

A MAN arrested in London in connection with the discovery of an 'industrial-scale cannabis factory' in Belfast last year has been charged.

The PSNI arrested the 31-year-old in London on Friday with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police.

He has since been charged with cultivating cannabis, conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug and intimidation of a witness.
He was expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Two other men who were previously arrested in connection with the investigation are currently on remand.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested in London on Friday, February 21 on suspicion of offences linked to the ongoing investigation," Detective Inspector Kelly of the PSNI said on Friday.

He added: "The arrest is in relation to the discovery of an industrial-scale cannabis factory located at the Limestone Road area of north Belfast on Friday, June 7, 2024.

'Sophisticated crime gang operation'

"Following the large-scale policing operation, cannabis plants with an estimated street value in excess of £1.5m were seized.

"Two men, a 32-year old man who was arrested in Co. Down last year and a 25-year-old man arrested in London last year, are both currently on remand in relation to the investigation.

"Our enquiries are continuing but this operation has all the hallmarks of a sophisticated crime gang operation.

"This is one of the largest cannabis grows uncovered in recent years, with 23 grow rooms located that were equipped to grow and cultivate cannabis.

"We are committed to removing drugs from the community and dealing with those involved in the supply of controlled drugs."

