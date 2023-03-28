Man arrested trying to smuggle cannabis worth €544k through Dublin Airport
A MAN was arrested at Dublin Airport after a search of his luggage uncovered 27kg of cannabis.

The man, aged in his 60s, had arrived in Dublin on a flight from Johannesburg, via Dubai at around 5pm on Sunday, March 26.

As part of routine operations by the airport’s Revenue Customs Service, his luggage was searched.

Some 27kg of cannabis, worth an estimated €544,000, was discovered concealed within vacuum packed packages in the man’s luggage.

He was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in North County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

