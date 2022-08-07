Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been charged following a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

The alleged incident was reported to have occurred between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday, August 4, by outdoor football pitches close to a leisure centre.

Police received a report regarding the matter at 11.25pm the following day and on Saturday they arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of sexual offences.

This morning, the PSNI revealed they have charged an 18-year-old man with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

He is due before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 8.