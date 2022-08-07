Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim
News

Man charged after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Co. Antrim

A MAN has been charged following a report that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

The alleged incident was reported to have occurred between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday, August 4, by outdoor football pitches close to a leisure centre.

Police received a report regarding the matter at 11.25pm the following day and on Saturday they arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of a number of sexual offences.

This morning, the PSNI revealed they have charged an 18-year-old man with sexual activity by an adult with a child between 13 and 16 years old.

He is due before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 8.

See More: Antrim, Ballymoney, PSNI

Related

Belfast Zoo announces birth of endangered giraffe calf
News 4 days ago

Belfast Zoo announces birth of endangered giraffe calf

By: Connell McHugh

Detectives name Portrush murder victim as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands from Cambridge
News 2 weeks ago

Detectives name Portrush murder victim as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands from Cambridge

By: Connell McHugh

Murder investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Portrush
News 2 weeks ago

Murder investigation launched following discovery of man's body in Portrush

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision
News 1 hour ago

Man in his 20s dies in Co. Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Premier League predictions: Who we think shines, flops, gets sacked and wins the league
Sport 20 hours ago

Premier League predictions: Who we think shines, flops, gets sacked and wins the league

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections
Sport 1 day ago

Saturday and Sunday's sporting TV guide selections

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie Howe has signed a new deal at St James’ Park
Sport 1 day ago

Eddie Howe has signed a new deal at St James’ Park

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Martin Tyler has apologised for using hooliganism and Hillsborough in the same sentence on the radio   
Sport 1 day ago

Martin Tyler has apologised for using hooliganism and Hillsborough in the same sentence on the radio   

By: Conor O'Donoghue