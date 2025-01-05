Lord of the Dance
Man charged as part of investigation into large-scale cross-border drug importation
News

Man charged as part of investigation into large-scale cross-border drug importation

A MAN has been charged as part of an investigation into large-scale cross-border drug importation.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch charged the man to court on Saturday in relation to a number of drugs offences.

The 43-year-old was charged with offences including concealing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs.

The charges are in connection with an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group involved in the large-scale importation of cocaine into the North from the Republic.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 31.

The PSNI said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service as per normal procedure.

