Man charged over brick attack which left victim in dental hospital

GARDAÍ have charged a man in his 20s after an assault with a brick took place in Dublin.

The incident happened on Market Street South at approximately 3.30pm on February 19, the police force has confirmed.

During the incident, a brick was thrown towards a man, also aged in his 20s, who was later taken to Dublin Dental Hospital to receive treatment.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with this incident on Monday, February 20.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning (Tuesday, February 21).