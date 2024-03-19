Man charged with attempted murder after two people stabbed
A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed at a house in Nottingham.

Police officers were called to Harrow Road in Wollaton, Nottingham, at around 8.20pm on Thursday, March 14.

A man and a woman were found at the property with stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

James O’Connor has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old, of Harrow Road in Wollaton, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 16 and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 12, 2024.

