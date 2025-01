A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a report of an assault in Co. Antrim.

The 53-year-old was charged following an incident in the Menin Road area of Antrim on Friday, January 24.

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court tomorrow, January 27.

The PSNI added that in line with usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.