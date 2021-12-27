Man charged with Christmas Eve murder of mother-of-five in Co. Wicklow
A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother-of-five on Christmas Eve.

Zeinat Bashabsheh, 42, was found dead at her home at Park Na Sillogue Court in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow following an alleged assault on the afternoon of December 24.

Yesterday, 42-year-old Bahaalddin Al Shwawra appeared before a special sitting of Bray District Court, Co. Wicklow.

The accused's address was also given as Park Na Sillogue Court.

Sergeant Ger Brennan told the court he had arrested Al Shwawra just before midday on Sunday, December 26.

He has now been remanded to Cloverhill prison in Dublin until December 29.

