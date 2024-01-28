Man charged with murder of Kevin Conway

POLICE investigating the fatal shooting of Kevin Conway have charged a man with murder.

Mr Conway, 26, died after being shot multiple times at his home in the Greenan area of West Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

This morning, police revealed that a 27-year-old man arrested on Friday had been charged with Mr Conway's murder.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 53-year-old man arrested in the West Belfast area on Saturday in relation to the murder remains in police custody.