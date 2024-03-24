Man charged with murder of woman who died after sustaining serious stab wounds
A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who sustained serious stab wounds.

William Brady, 57, was arrested following the discovery of a woman's body at an address in Long Close Avenue, Coventry on Wednesday evening.

While formal identification is yet to take place, West Midlands Police believe the woman is Brady's 50-year-old partner, Pauline Sweeney.

Ocean FM reports that Ms Sweeney is originally from Co. Sligo.

"Although formal identification is still to be carried out, we strongly believe the woman is Pauline and her family have been informed and are being supported," said a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.

Brady appeared before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday where he was remanded to further appear before Warwick Crown Court on Monday, March 25.

