Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast

A MAN has been charged with rape after a serious sexual assault was reported in Belfast.

PSNI officers have confirmed that the man, who is 43, has been charged with rape and a number of other offences, for which he appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday (February 10).

Details of the alleged offence have not been released by the police force.

“The man, aged 43, has been charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug,” the PSNI said in a statement.

They added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”