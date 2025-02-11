Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast
News

Man charged with rape following serious sexual assault in Belfast

A MAN has been charged with rape after a serious sexual assault was reported in Belfast.

PSNI officers have confirmed that the man, who is 43, has been charged with rape and a number of other offences, for which he appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday (February 10).

Details of the alleged offence have not been released by the police force.

“The man, aged 43, has been charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug,” the PSNI said in a statement.

They added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

See More: Belfast

Related

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool
News 5 days ago

Belfast man jailed for rape and sexual assault of two women in Liverpool

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation after teen subjected to racially-motivated assault in Belfast
News 5 days ago

Investigation after teen subjected to racially-motivated assault in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after masked men fire gunshots through door of Belfast flat
News 6 days ago

Investigation launched after masked men fire gunshots through door of Belfast flat

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'
News 1 day ago

Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Third man charged with attempted murder following Lisburn assault
News 1 day ago

Third man charged with attempted murder following Lisburn assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal after man dies four days after Dublin assault
News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal after man dies four days after Dublin assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish boxer John Cooney dies one week after sustaining brain injury in title fight
News 1 day ago

Irish boxer John Cooney dies one week after sustaining brain injury in title fight

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí appeal for information after woman, 67, goes missing from Kilkenny
News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information after woman, 67, goes missing from Kilkenny

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made as gardaí 'investigate all the circumstances' following death of man in Co. Dublin
News 2 days ago

Arrest made as gardaí 'investigate all the circumstances' following death of man in Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy