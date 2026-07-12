Man dies after falling from bonfire in east Belfast

A MAN has died after falling from an Eleventh Night bonfire in east Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Braniel area on Friday night.

The man, who has been named locally as Warren Lyttle, was taken to hospital but passed away on Saturday.

"Very sad to hear of the tragic incident at Braniel bonfire last night," said Alliance councillor Michael Long.

"My thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who died."

'Heartbroken'

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, organisers of the event said that after discussions with Mr Lyttle's family, the lighting of the bonfire would go ahead as planned.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our friend, Warren 'AKA' Lyttle, following last night's tragic accident at the Braniel Bonfire," read the joint statement from Braniel Bonfire Committee, Braniel Loyal Flute Band and Braniel Community Group.

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Warren's family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time.

"As a community, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss and ask that everyone keeps his loved ones in their prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

"Following discussions with Warren's family, they have expressed their wish for the bonfire to proceed as planned.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to honour their request."

It added: "May Warren rest in peace, and may his family find strength and comfort in the love and support of those around them."

A minute's silence was held in memory of Mr Lyttle before the bonfire was lit last night.

'Look out for one another'

A statement from the Dundela Social Club said Mr Lyttle 'was a familiar face around the club and will be sadly missed by many'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him at this difficult time," it added.

The local Braniel Church said it was 'deeply saddened to hear of Warren's death'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and all in our community who are grieving," added a statement.

"Please continue to keep them in your prayers and look out for one another in the days ahead."

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