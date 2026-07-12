Arrest made in Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

POLICE investigating the murder of politician Ann Widdecombe have made an arrest.

A 28-year-old man was last night detained at an address in the South Yorkshire area on suspicion of murder.

The suspect, who is described by police as a white British national, is now in custody.

"We were supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of Devon & Cornwall Police," read a statement from the latter force.

"At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation."

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on Friday, July 10 on suspicion of murder has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.

Serious injuries

The body of 78-year-old Ms Widdecombe, a Reform spokesperson and former Conservative minister, was found at her home in Daytor, Devon at 11.40am on Wednesday.

Police said she had sustained serious injuries and believed the attack had taken place at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us," said Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.

"We have an increased uniformed police presence in the area to both support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents.

"Anyone with concerns can speak with our officers at the scene.

"We will release further information when we are able to do so.

"In the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.

"This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Ann Widdecombe."

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