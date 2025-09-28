Man dies three weeks after being seriously injured in Co. Monaghan collision

A MAN has died in hospital three weeks after being involved in a collision with an SUV in Co. Monaghan.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in the road traffic collision, which occurred on Broad Road shortly before 1am on Saturday, September 6.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but gardaí have revealed he passed away yesterday, Saturday, September 27.

"The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged," read a garda statement.

"Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward."

Gardaí have urged any road users who were in the area between 12.30am and 1.30am on September 6 and who may have camera footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.