Man extradited to Germany over child sex offences

A MAN has today been extradited from Northern Ireland to Germany to serve an eight-year sentence for serious sexual offences against children.

The PSNI's International Policing Unit (IPU) assisted German police officers to return the man, who is aged in his 30s.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims and ensure that they are returned to be held to account," said Sergeant Davey from the IPU.

Officers from the unit located the fugitive in the south Belfast area on November 10, 2022, where he was arrested on an international warrant.

That same day, he appeared before Belfast Extradition Court and was taken to a local prison.

He was today returned to Germany where he will begin his sentence.

"This demonstrates our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," added Sergeant Davey.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their crimes."