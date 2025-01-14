Man wanted for child sex offences in Germany arrested in Northern Ireland

A MAN wanted for child sex offences in Germany has been arrested in Armagh.

The 38-year-old is due to stand trial for a number of offences of rape and sexual assault committed against a child in the Berlin area between September 2020 and December 2021.

He was arrested on a German extradition warrant in Portadown yesterday (January 13) by officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with the Mahon Road Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with the National Crime Agency and our International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the extradition courts.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

He is due to to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today.