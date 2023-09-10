Man in critical condition following assault in Co. Mayo
News

Man in critical condition following assault in Co. Mayo

Westport, Co. Mayo (Image: Susanne Neumann / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred at around 1.20am on Saturday when two men were involved in an altercation in High Street in Westport.

The man was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A second man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the High Street area at the time and who may have camera footage to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Mayo, Westport

Related

Two people airlifted to hospital after train strikes car in Co. Mayo
News 11 minutes ago

Two people airlifted to hospital after train strikes car in Co. Mayo

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth
News 1 month ago

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth

By: Fiona Audley

Funding granted to support major development at Knock Airport in Co. Mayo
News 1 month ago

Funding granted to support major development at Knock Airport in Co. Mayo

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims
News 2 days ago

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims

By: Fiona Audley

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia
News 2 days ago

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia

By: Fiona Audley

Two-day high temperature weather warning issued as heatwave continues across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Two-day high temperature weather warning issued as heatwave continues across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court
News 3 days ago

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court

By: Fiona Audley