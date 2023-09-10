Man in critical condition following assault in Co. Mayo

A MAN in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred at around 1.20am on Saturday when two men were involved in an altercation in High Street in Westport.

The man was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A second man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the High Street area at the time and who may have camera footage to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.