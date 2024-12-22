Lord of the Dance
Man in his 30s dies in Co. Galway collision
News

Man in his 30s dies in Co. Galway collision

A MAN in his 30s have died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Galway.

The incident occurred at Moorock, Ballycumber, in the early hours of Sunday morning

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, was fatally injured. No other injuries were reported," read a statement from gardaí.

The man's body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, ahead of a post-mortem examination.

The road has been closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or road users who may have camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

