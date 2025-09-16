Gardaí issue urgent appeal to find missing Wicklow man
News

Gardaí issue urgent appeal to find missing Wicklow man

AN urgent appeal has been issued to help locate a man missing from Co. Wicklow.

Robert Healy was reported missing in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 24-year-old was last seen in Shillelagh on the afternoon of Sunday, September 14.

Robert Healy is missing from his home in Co. Wiclow (Pic: Garda)

At the time, he was wearing a grey jumper with a white stripe and dark jeans, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

He is believed to be travelling in a red Ford Focus, registration number 12-C-8439, they added.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach the vehicle but to contact An Garda Síochána immediately if sighted,” the police force said.

“Gardaí and Robert’s family are extremely concerned for his well-being and are urgently appealing for any information or sightings of Robert or his vehicle,” they added.

Mr Healy is described as 5'10" in height, of medium build, with black hair.

He has a distinctive tattoo of a dragon on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

