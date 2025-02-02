Man in his 60s dies in north Dublin collision
News

Man in his 60s dies in north Dublin collision

A MAN in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision near Blakes Cross in north Dublin.

A woman was also injured in the incident, which occurred on the R129 at Thomondstown shortly before 10am on Friday.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was the driver of one of the vehicles, while the injured woman was an occupant in one of the other vehicles.

She was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The R129 at Blakes Cross was closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the vicinity of Blakes Cross and Thomondstown between 9.30am and 10am on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin

Related

Arrest after €300,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 6 days ago

Arrest after €300,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Armed robber caught red-handed after targeting store with two plain-clothed gardaí inside
News 1 week ago

Armed robber caught red-handed after targeting store with two plain-clothed gardaí inside

By: Fiona Audley

Light boxes placed in Irish libraries to help combat winter blues
News 1 week ago

Light boxes placed in Irish libraries to help combat winter blues

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland to stand trial for murder of RUC officers
News 2 days ago

Man extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland to stand trial for murder of RUC officers

By: Fiona Audley

'Celebrate St Brigid’ government says, as programme of events planned in Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

'Celebrate St Brigid’ government says, as programme of events planned in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Irish foodie favourites join forces to create the ultimate pizza
Life & Style 2 days ago

Irish foodie favourites join forces to create the ultimate pizza

By: Fiona Audley

Police remain at scene where ‘improvised grenade’ found in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Police remain at scene where ‘improvised grenade’ found in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Man sentenced for smuggling hundreds of endangered eels from Ireland into Wales
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced for smuggling hundreds of endangered eels from Ireland into Wales

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder
News 2 days ago

Appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Shaun Duffy murder

By: Fiona Audley