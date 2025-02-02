Man in his 60s dies in north Dublin collision

A MAN in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision near Blakes Cross in north Dublin.

A woman was also injured in the incident, which occurred on the R129 at Thomondstown shortly before 10am on Friday.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was the driver of one of the vehicles, while the injured woman was an occupant in one of the other vehicles.

She was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The R129 at Blakes Cross was closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the vicinity of Blakes Cross and Thomondstown between 9.30am and 10am on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.