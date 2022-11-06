Man in his 80s dies following collision in Co. Clare
A MALE pedestrian in his 80s has died following a collision in Co. Clare.

The incident happened on the R352 at Mountshannon at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

The road remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination.

Road users with camera footage from the R352 between 7.30pm and 8.00pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

