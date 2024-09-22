Man jailed after subjecting child to 'horrific sexual abuse' more than 30 years ago

A MAN who subjected a young girl to 'horrific sexual abuse' has been jailed after being convicted of non-recent indecent assaults against a child.

Earlier this month, 72-year-old Edmund Hennessy of Letheridge Park in Bishops Lydeard, Somerset, was sentenced to seven years for eight offences.

His crimes were uncovered after the victim came forward to police to report what had happened to her more than 30 years ago.

"Edmund Hennessy subjected a child to horrific sexual abuse and lived a lie for decades," said PC Nikki Adams of Avon and Somerset Police.

Flashbacks

Hennessy was convicted of one count of indecent assault against a child under the age of 16 after a trial in 2022, however, the jury were unable to reach a decision on other charges.

Following consultation with the victim, it was agreed Hennessy would be re-tried for the other seven counts, for which he was found guilty in July this year.

In a statement read in court, Hennessy's victim explained how his sexual abuse continues to impact her, saying she thinks about it every day.

"I suffer with flashbacks from the abuse, this can happen any time of day with no warning and can be terrifying. I often have poor sleep with flashbacks of the abuse," she said.

"The abuse has led to me having low self-confidence and very low self-esteem. This has affected me at work as I have always felt I was not good enough.

"It has also affected my relationships as I always believe people will not like me."

She added: "The emotional abuse I experienced as a child was horrific. I would be ignored, or he would be angry if I did not do what he wanted.

"I was controlled and manipulated, and this has meant it is hard to trust people. I lived in fear and did not feel safe."

'Sickening crimes'

Hennessy appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday, September 5, where he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

"Now an outcome has been reached and justice will be served, I feel I can start to heal and move on and start to rebuild my life," said the woman.

She added that telling her family in recent years about what had happened had had a positive effect and said she received 'amazing support from my allocated police officer and independent sexual violence advisor'.

PC Adams praised the woman for helping to bring Hennessy to justice.

"His continued refusal to acknowledge his sickening crimes meant the victim had to go through the trial process not once, but twice, and that is a really difficult thing for anyone to do," she said.

"The level of bravery and courage she has shown to do that is simply incredible.

"We hope the lengthy prison sentence Hennessy has received and the conclusion of these proceedings does allow her to heal and look to the future positively.

"This result shows again that guilty verdicts are possible no matter how long ago the crime was committed."