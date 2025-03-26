Man jailed for assault on ex-partner that left her with serious facial injuries

A BELFAST man who assaulted his ex-partner, leaving her with serious facial injuries, has been jailed.

At Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, 46-year-old Lorn McLuckie was sentenced to two years and six months for grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He will serve half of his sentence on licence.

His victim, 48-year-old Eva Komuves, recently waived her right to anonymity to call for a change to how men and boys in Northern Ireland treat women and girls.

On August 11, 2023, an ambulance was called to a property in Belfast to tend to a seriously injured woman.

Following a verbal altercation, Ms Komuves had been assaulted by McLuckie, who punched her in the mouth, causing serious facial injuries

His assault fractured her upper left palate and jaw, while five of her teeth were severely displaced.

"Eva has suffered since through a number of surgeries and hours of counselling to try to heal from this horrific ordeal and other abuse she suffered," said Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie.

Ms Komuves recently spoke at the January launch of the PSNI's 'Power to Change' campaign, urging men and boys to help play their part in affecting a cultural and societal shift.

It challenges men and boys to check and change their behaviours towards women and girls, step away from negative attitudes and step in safely to stop behaviour that might escalate.

"After an incident in 2023, I looked in the mirror and saw a desperate woman staring back, her mouth covered in blood, her teeth hanging by threads of gum in the middle," said Ms Komuves.

"Unfortunately, my story is far from unique. In Northern Ireland, too many women and girls have suffered terribly at the hands of men."

She added: "It rarely starts with a punch, but it ended that way for me.

"My message to any victim out there is, don't suffer in silence. There is life after abuse if you take the brave step to reach out for help."