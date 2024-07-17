Man jailed for more than seven years for string of child sex offences

A MAN from Merseyside has been jailed for more than seven years for a string of child sex offences.

Joseph Phillip Duffy, 26, of Utting Avenue East, Norris Green, pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison, plus five years extended sentence.

He also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be subject to sexual offender notification requirements for life.

"Today's sentencing follows a lengthy investigation to bring Duffy before the courts so that he pays for his crimes," said Detective Constable Rory Quigley following Tuesday's hearing.

Instagram images

The court heard that officers from OCAIT (Online Child Abuse Investigation Team) at Merseyside Police were alerted to an Instagram user who had uploaded indecent images of children onto the platform early last year.

Following an investigation, officers executed a warrant at Duffy's address and seized six digital devices (four mobile phones, one tablet and one storage device) and examined them.

Detectives discovered that Duffy had been communicating with and had engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child he had met on social media.

Enquiries were carried out and eventually the victim was identified.

Duffy was charged with 13 offences, which included three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, two counts of causing/inciting a girl 13-15 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, three counts of making indecent images of a child, possessing an extreme pornographic image and possessing a controlled drug.

Utterly depraved actions'

"The victim showed immense courage and bravery throughout the process," said DC Quigley.

"His [Duffy's] predatory action on an underage girl is having a lasting impact on her and her family.

"Merseyside Police is completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

"We hope that he will now reflect on the consequences of his utterly depraved actions while serving his jail time."