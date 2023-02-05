Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences

A MAN has been jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' sexual offences against a child.

The 57-year-old was sentenced for sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and indecent exposure.

At Laganside Crown Court on Friday, the man — who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity — was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

He must also serve an equal amount of time on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore praised the victim for her bravery.

"This man's actions are sickening," she said.

"He abused the trust of his victim in the most abhorrent ways.

"The victim in this case displayed immense bravery and courage during the course of the investigation and trial and we would like to commend her for speaking out.

"We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers within the Police Service who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes.

"Time is no barrier to reporting offences, and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse to come forward, no matter when it occurred.

"Do not suffer in silence. Call 101 or 999 in case of emergency."

The man will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Protection Order (SOPO) for five years.