Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences
News

Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences

A MAN has been jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' sexual offences against a child.

The 57-year-old was sentenced for sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and indecent exposure.

At Laganside Crown Court on Friday, the man — who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity — was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

He must also serve an equal amount of time on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore praised the victim for her bravery.

"This man's actions are sickening," she said.

"He abused the trust of his victim in the most abhorrent ways.

"The victim in this case displayed immense bravery and courage during the course of the investigation and trial and we would like to commend her for speaking out.

"We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers within the Police Service who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes.

"Time is no barrier to reporting offences, and I would urge anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse to come forward, no matter when it occurred.

"Do not suffer in silence. Call 101 or 999 in case of emergency."

The man will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Protection Order (SOPO) for five years.

See More: Belfast, PSNI

Related

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition
News 3 days ago

Man arrested in Belfast as Paramilitary Crime Task Force seize guns and ammunition

By: Irish Post

Man arrested in Belfast following attempted murder of two police officers
News 3 days ago

Man arrested in Belfast following attempted murder of two police officers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre
News 6 days ago

Man dies following collision with bus in Belfast city centre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Getting to know the neighbours in the North
Culture 1 day ago

Getting to know the neighbours in the North

By: Malachi O'Doherty

James Connolly — a national and international hero
Culture 1 day ago

James Connolly — a national and international hero

By: Paul Donovan

Northern Ireland Secretary confirms independent inquiry into Omagh bombing
News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland Secretary confirms independent inquiry into Omagh bombing

By: Fiona Audley

Man locked up for killing unsuspecting Irishman in ‘ferocious’ central London knife attack
News 2 days ago

Man locked up for killing unsuspecting Irishman in ‘ferocious’ central London knife attack

By: Fiona Audley

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for Troubles killing of unarmed Irishman Aidan McAnespie
News 2 days ago

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for Troubles killing of unarmed Irishman Aidan McAnespie

By: Fiona Audley