Crowds turn out for grand reopening of historic Birmingham pub

AN historic pub in Birmingham has reopened in the city following an extensive £100k restoration project.

The Anchor Digbeth – a Victorian pub located in the city’s Irish Quarter – has been closed during the renovations, but enjoyed a grand reopning last weekend.

Irish publican Peter Connolly, who runs nearby bar and music venue Nortons Digbeth, took on the late-19th century Rea Street pub earlier this year, pledging to “restore the city gem”.

“It’s a pleasure to finally reopen the doors to this wonderful building, following a renovation that took a little longer than expected - but good things come to those who wait,” Connolly said this week.

“This is a Birmingham institution, one that we’ve heard stories about going back generations,” he added.

“The building is majestic from the outside, and so it was essential to ensure the interior matches the exterior.”

The bar has existed in Digbeth since 1797, and is recognised by Historic England as a Grade II protected heritage site.

The terracotta-fronted building was originally constructed to a design by James and Lister Lea - an architectural firm responsible for some of Birmingham’s most impressive Victorian-era public houses.

Popular among the city’s Irish community, the bar was previously owned by successive generations of the local Keane family.

“Key for me was to restore The Anchor Digbeth in a way that is synonymous with traditional Irish and British pubs,” Connolly explained of their extensive renovation project.

“We’ve been posting details about the work being carried out online and the response has been overwhelmingly positive,” he added.

“Now it's about welcoming customers, old and new, and sharing this absolute gem of a pub with the world once again.”

Specialist restorers were employed to preserve many of The Anchor Digbeth’s original features - including its mahogany and rosewood bar and bar back, Minton floor tiling, redwood and pine flooring, cast iron radiators, and stained-glass windows.

The original layout of the main bar, back room, and snug have also been maintained.

A section of the main bar, partitioned off by the original timber and stained-glass has had its former name The Midland Red Bar restored in honour of the historic Birmingham and Midland Motor Omnibus Company depot site next door – which is now occupied by Birmingham Coach Station and operated by National Express.

One of a handful of screens installed in the pub will be dedicated to showing live arrivals and departures information for the station next door.

“Featuring upholstery in the same colour as the famous bus livery, as well as photographs and posters donated by National Express, The Midland Red Bar pays homage to the Anchor’s past as a haunt for bus drivers from 1929 to 1986,” a spokesperson for The Anchor explained.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker described the pub as “a fantastic heritage asset”.

“It is a statement asset for Birmingham and the region and it's going to draw people here - I look forward to coming back again and again,” he added.

Members of the band UB40, Mr Parker and local Irish community leaders joined the crowds who turned out for The Anchor’s grand reopening night on October 31.