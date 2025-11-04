Public appeal to find car hijacked in Tipperary

GARDAÍ have issued a public appeal to help locate a car which was hijacked in Tipperary.

The missing car is a Blue Kia Sorento Estate, registration number 141-G-3882.

“This vehicle was subject of a hijacking on Sunday, November 2, in Roscrea shortly after 5pm,” the police force said in a statement.

“The suspect in the alleged hijacking is believed to be Eastern European male, late 30s, 5’4” in height,” they add.

The incident follows a separate alleged incident of criminal damage and theft of a vehicle on November 2, in the Middleton area shortly after 9am.

This vehicle was recovered.

“An Garda Síochána are trying to identify the current location of this vehicle Blue Kia Sorento Estate, registration number 141-G-3882,” they said in a statement.

“Members of the public, who see the vehicle, or with any information on its current whereabouts, are asked not to approach the vehicle, or any occupants, but to report any information or sighting by calling 999/112,” they added.