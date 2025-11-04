Man dies in early hours collision in Galway
News

Man dies in early hours collision in Galway

A MAN has died in a collision in Co. Galway.

The single vehicle incident happened in Lavally in Tuam in the early hours of the morning on November 2.

The man, aged in 30s, was the only person in the car, which crashed on the L2107 at Cappadavock at around 4.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the L2107 between 4:00am and 6:00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Collision, Galway

Related
News 3 weeks ago

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies following Galway collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Police appeal for ‘distressing image’ not to be shared following Newry collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Witness appeal after woman in her 80s dies in Co. Cavan collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Police treat Belfast burglary as racially-motivated hate incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Pedestrian dies after bus collision on motorway in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach condemns 'deeply disturbing' arson attack at IPAS centre in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man dies four days on from Co. Kildare assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman left seriously injured in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 3 days ago

Following Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

By: Mal Rogers