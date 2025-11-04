Man dies in early hours collision in Galway

A MAN has died in a collision in Co. Galway.

The single vehicle incident happened in Lavally in Tuam in the early hours of the morning on November 2.

The man, aged in 30s, was the only person in the car, which crashed on the L2107 at Cappadavock at around 4.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the L2107 between 4:00am and 6:00am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”