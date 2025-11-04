Woman hospitalised after being seriously injured by firework
News

Woman hospitalised after being seriously injured by firework

A WOMAN is receiving treatment in hospital after being seriously injured by a firework on Halloween.

The firework was set off at a home in Dublin at around 6.30pm on October 31.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was treated at scene by members of the Dublin Fire Brigade.

She was then taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which are “believed to be non-life-threatening at this time”, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

The woman is receiving treatment at St James Hospital in Dublin

Prior to that incident gardaí were on patrol at Cashel Avenue in Crumlin at a public gathering at a bonfire.

“Fireworks were discharged and missiles were thrown at uniform Gardaí who were forced to withdraw,” the police force confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána escalated our capacity, including deployment of Public Order Units, who secured the area and assisted Dublin Fire Brigade to attend safely,” they added.

“Shortly after 6.30pm, members at the scene became aware of a report of the discharge of a firework into a private residence.”

The force has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward,” they said. “Anyone in the area of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Friday, October 31, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Dublin, Firework, Halloween

Related
News 1 week ago

Concern for wellbeing of teenager missing from Meath for four days

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 week ago

Second night of violence in Dublin; 24 arrested, 17 charged, two Gardaí injured

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 week ago

Garda Commissioner 'determined' others will face justice over Citywest violence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian dies after bus collision on motorway in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Taoiseach condemns 'deeply disturbing' arson attack at IPAS centre in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man dies four days on from Co. Kildare assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman left seriously injured in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 3 days ago

Following Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

By: Mal Rogers

Travel 3 days ago

Embracing the spirit of Limerick

By: Mal Rogers