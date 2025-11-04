Woman hospitalised after being seriously injured by firework

A WOMAN is receiving treatment in hospital after being seriously injured by a firework on Halloween.

The firework was set off at a home in Dublin at around 6.30pm on October 31.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was treated at scene by members of the Dublin Fire Brigade.

She was then taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which are “believed to be non-life-threatening at this time”, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

Prior to that incident gardaí were on patrol at Cashel Avenue in Crumlin at a public gathering at a bonfire.

“Fireworks were discharged and missiles were thrown at uniform Gardaí who were forced to withdraw,” the police force confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána escalated our capacity, including deployment of Public Order Units, who secured the area and assisted Dublin Fire Brigade to attend safely,” they added.

“Shortly after 6.30pm, members at the scene became aware of a report of the discharge of a firework into a private residence.”

The force has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward,” they said. “Anyone in the area of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, between 5.45pm and 6.45pm on Friday, October 31, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on (01) 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”