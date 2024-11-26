Man killed in horror collision between car and lorry on Irish road
News

Man killed in horror collision between car and lorry on Irish road

A MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co. Mayo.

The collision happened at around 5.20pm yesterday afternoon on the N17 at Corbally.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man driving the car, who was aged in his 30s, was fatally injured.

Noone else was injured in the incident.

The road was closed overnight and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has taken place this morning, with local diversions in place.

The police force has urged anyone who may have witnessed or captured footage of the collision to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

