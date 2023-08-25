Man left in critical condition after Belfast assault
News

Man left in critical condition after Belfast assault

A MAN has been left in a critical condition after being assaulted in Belfast in an early morning attack.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am on Thursday at a property in the Bradbury Place area, just south of the city centre.

A second man received minor injuries in the asault, while two men have been arrested.

"It was reported that two men were assaulted inside a property by a number of men," said Detective Inspector Angus of the PSNI.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

"A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries.

"Two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested and remain in police custody at this time."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 257 of August 24, 2023.

See More: Belfast

Related

Snap-happy Belfast comes out top in selfie poll
News 1 day ago

Snap-happy Belfast comes out top in selfie poll

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Despicable': Politicians hit out after Nazi flags erected outside mosque in West Belfast
News 1 day ago

'Despicable': Politicians hit out after Nazi flags erected outside mosque in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fire at Belfast shop treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'
News 4 days ago

Fire at Belfast shop treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings
News 2 days ago

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings

By: Mal Rogers

Dublin court appearances over tourist attack
News 2 days ago

Dublin court appearances over tourist attack

By: Nick Bramhill

Heroic hospice helper celebrates 90th Birthday
Community 2 days ago

Heroic hospice helper celebrates 90th Birthday

By: Mal Rogers

Tubridy could be heading for GB News
News 2 days ago

Tubridy could be heading for GB News

By: Nick Bramhill

Hitting the high notes — Ireland's top albums in 2023
Entertainment 2 days ago

Hitting the high notes — Ireland's top albums in 2023

By: Tony Clayton-Lea