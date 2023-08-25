Man left in critical condition after Belfast assault

A MAN has been left in a critical condition after being assaulted in Belfast in an early morning attack.

The incident occurred at around 6.30am on Thursday at a property in the Bradbury Place area, just south of the city centre.

A second man received minor injuries in the asault, while two men have been arrested.

"It was reported that two men were assaulted inside a property by a number of men," said Detective Inspector Angus of the PSNI.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

"A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries.

"Two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested and remain in police custody at this time."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 257 of August 24, 2023.