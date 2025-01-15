Man left in critical condition following Co. Monaghan assault

A MAN has been left in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Monaghan.

The incident occurred in the Park Road area of Monaghan town between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, January 14.

The man, aged in his 40s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

"He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and his condition is described as critical," read a garda statement.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage from the Park Road area between 10pm and 11pm are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.