Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan
News

Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Co. Monagham.

The man, aged in his 40s, collided with the car on the R190 at Lisnalong yesterday afternoon (June 16).

Gardaí were called to the incident at around 1.20pm, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí have called for anyone who may have witnesses the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area between 1pm and 1:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 9747900, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

See More: Collision, Monaghan, Motorcyclist

Related

E-scooter rider dies in hospital after being found seriously injured on Dublin road
News 34 minutes ago

E-scooter rider dies in hospital after being found seriously injured on Dublin road

By: Fiona Audley

Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision
News 4 days ago

Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision

By: Fiona Audley

Teenage cyclist dies following collision with van
News 5 days ago

Teenage cyclist dies following collision with van

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Leinster thrash the Bulls to secure URC title
Sport 1 day ago

Leinster thrash the Bulls to secure URC title

By: Mark Murphy

Government agrees multi-million-euro contract with French firm for sonar system
Business 1 day ago

Government agrees multi-million-euro contract with French firm for sonar system

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mount Stewart in Co. Down announced as main location for BBC's Winterwatch 2026
Entertainment 1 day ago

Mount Stewart in Co. Down announced as main location for BBC's Winterwatch 2026

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man from Ireland is finally jailed after eight years for Creamfields drug possession
News 1 day ago

Man from Ireland is finally jailed after eight years for Creamfields drug possession

By: Gerard Donaghy

PSNI welcomes reduction in disorder as it reveals 24 people have been arrested after week of disturbances
News 1 day ago

PSNI welcomes reduction in disorder as it reveals 24 people have been arrested after week of disturbances

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entrance to Cork Airport renamed in honour of rock legend Rory Gallagher
News 1 day ago

Entrance to Cork Airport renamed in honour of rock legend Rory Gallagher

By: Gerard Donaghy