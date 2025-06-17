Motorcyclist dies following collision in Monaghan

A MOTORCYCLIST has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Co. Monagham.

The man, aged in his 40s, collided with the car on the R190 at Lisnalong yesterday afternoon (June 16).

Gardaí were called to the incident at around 1.20pm, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

Gardaí have called for anyone who may have witnesses the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have relevant camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling in the area between 1pm and 1:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 9747900, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.