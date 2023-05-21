Man pleads guilty to attempted intimidation after admitting making indecent images of children
Man pleads guilty to attempted intimidation after admitting making indecent images of children

A MAN from Co. Armagh has pled guilty to attempted intimidation having previously admitted to making incident images of children.

Joshua Boyle, 21, admitted to the attempted intimidation on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Craigavon man had pled guilty to possessing, distributing and making indecent Images of children as well as attempted sexual communication with a child.

All the admissions relate to the same investigation into allegations Boyle engaged in sexual communication with a teenager via the internet.

"Joshua Boyle pled guilty to offences relating to engaging in sexual communication with a 15-year-old boy online," said Detective Inspector Richard Vasey, from the PSNI's Child Internet Protection Team.

"He coerced the child to share indecent images, then threatened to share the conversations and images online.

"No child should ever be subjected to abuse or tormented in this way.

"Offenders like Boyle often think they are untouchable because their crimes are carried out behind a screen. This is not the case.

"If a person is downloading, viewing or making indecent images of children, you are leaving a digital footprint and we are actively looking for you."

Online risks

DI Vasey urged parents to be vigilant about the risks faced by their children on the internet.

"Do you know who your child is talking to online?" he said.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives who are determined to bring perpetrators of these crimes before the courts and ultimately protect further vulnerable young people from unimaginable suffering.

"Children now have access to numerous digital devices at home, meaning they are at greater risk to be targeted by online predators.

"We want to help parents/guardians understand the dangers online and encourage them to have conversations with their children."

He urged any parents or guardians concerned about a child in their care to contact police on 101.

