Man sentenced for assault and threatening council worker with hammer

A BELFAST man who threatened a council worker with a hammer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assault.

Thomas Trevor Gordon, of Ina Street, Belfast was sentenced on August 29, having previously pleaded guilty to common assault of a council officer in an incident on April 3, 2025.

He was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard that Gordon was verbally aggressive and pushed the officer before attempting to use a hammer towards the officer’s head.

The officer, who was not physically injured in the incident, was able to call the police.

Gordon was sentenced to four months in prison for the first offence and six months in prison for the second offence.

Both terms were suspended for two years.

Following the sentencing, Councillor Natasha Brennan, who is chair of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee at Belfast City Council, said: “Belfast City Council is firmly committed to the safety, wellbeing, and respect of all our staff.

“We strongly condemn any form of violence or abuse towards our employees, who work every day to serve the community.”

She added: “This incident underlines the importance of our zero-tolerance approach to workplace violence.

“We will continue to work closely with the PSNI to protect staff, while providing full support to those affected and encouraging anyone with concerns to report them without hesitation.”