Man sentenced to 18 years for child sex offences

A MAN who sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl and forced her to send him indecent photographs of herself has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

Alan Cunningham, 63, from Wigan, was already serving a three-year term for other child sex offences when he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

"This was a concerning case for the victim's family, but I hope today's result can provide them with some form of solace," said Detective Sergeant Vicki Flemming from Greater Manchester Police.

'Where are my kisses'

In May 2019, Cunningham began sexually assaulting the child and forced her to send him indecent photographs of herself.

His behaviour continued until March 2023 when the mother of the child noticed inappropriate text messages from Cunningham to her daughter.

Text messages were sent by Cunningham to the victim with comments such as 'Where are my kisses at the end of messages' and 'You could have took me to the bath too'.

Following examination, a number of category C images were found on a device seized from Cunningham, with him requesting that the victim send nude pictures in return for money.

Cunningham pleaded guilty in June 2023 to four counts of sexual activity with a girl under 13 and possessing indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child.

As he was already serving a three-year sentence for other child sex offences, Cunningham will now spend another 15 years in prison and a further four years on extended licence.

'Dangerous offender'

"Firstly, I must thank the victims and their families for having the strength and courage to come forward and allow us to fully investigate this case," said DS Flemming following Friday's sentencing.

"Today's result is the culmination of a thorough investigation by our safeguarding team; Cunningham's conviction means another dangerous offender is put behind bars where he can no longer harm children.

"Some concerning messages and images had been found on the device seized from the defendant, with the victim featuring in those images."

At his sentencing, Cunningham was also made to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.