Man shot in both legs in ‘barbaric attack’ in Belfast

A MAN is likely to be traumatised for life after being shot in both legs in an attack in west Belfast.

Police were called to reports of the incident, which happened in the Divismore Crescent area, at around 9pm last night (September 27).

The victim, aged in his 20s, was shot three times in his legs and taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI’s Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: "Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The victim, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment.”

She added: “Although not believed to be life threatening, the injuries sustained in this barbaric act will have significant impact on the victim and he will undoubtedly live with the trauma of what has happened to him.”

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has condemned the "disgraceful" attack.

"This was a barbaric incident where a man has been shot three times and left with potentially serious injuries," he said.

"It’s disgraceful that these type of attacks continue to happen in our area, bringing a bad name to our community and casting a dark shadow over the people who live here.

“Violence of this kind must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, nobody wants to see incidents like this happening on our streets and the involvement of dangerous weapons is extremely concerning.

“The people carrying out these attacks do not have the support of the local community and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward to police.

"We need to see the thugs behind this attack brought to justice and this dangerous weapon seized before somebody else is seriously hurt or killed.”

Police have urged members of the community who might have information about the attack to come forward.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned,” Insp Brown said.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this,” she added.

“Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

"Police enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1902 of 27/9/23"