Man shot in Co. Wicklow last week passes away in hospital

A MAN who was shot in Co. Wicklow last week has died in hospital.

Gardaí launched an investigation after the man, aged in his 40s, was shot at Bellevue Hill in Delgany last Thursday, December 14.

Another man, aged in his late teens, was also assaulted during the incident.

However, gardaí have revealed that the older man passed away on Tuesday.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation," read a garda statement.

"An incident room is established at Greystones Garda station and this investigation is continuing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer."

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and information in relation to the incident.

They particularly want to hear about the movements of a 2007 black Ford Focus hatchback in the Delgany area between 3-5pm on the day of the incident, specifically between Bellevue Hill and Kindlestown Woods car park.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.