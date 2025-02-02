Man stabbed in eye during Belfast assault

POLICE in Belfast are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault during which a man was stabbed in the eye.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Eia Street area in the north of the city.

The injured man sustained nerve damage to his eye as a result of the attack, which was carried out by three men.

"It was reported to police on Saturday, February 1, that at around 7.45pm on Friday, January 31, a 19-year-old man was walking in the area when three men wearing dark-coloured tracksuits got out of a dark-coloured car," said Detective Sergeant Faulkner of the PSNI.

"It was reported that one of the men was armed with an unknown weapon and stabbed the 19-year-old male in the eye.

"The male was taken to hospital for his injuries, which required a number of stitches and the male suffered nerve damage behind the eye following the incident."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 881 of February 1.