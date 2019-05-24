Man stunned after intruder breaks into his house and cleans every room – without stealing anything

A MAN in the United States has been left baffled after an intruder broke into his home only to do a spot of spring cleaning – and leave without taking a thing.

Nate Roman, 44, feared the worst when he returned home with his five-year-old son on May 15 only to notice that the back door of their house in Marlborough, Massachusetts, was open.

But after cautiously entering the property, the father-of-one instead discovered that nothing had been stolen and every room except the kitchen had been tidied up from top to bottom.

The home invader had made all of the beds, vacuumed the rugs, stacked his son's stuffed animals away and even scrubbed the toilets – leaving origami roses made from toilet tissue on top of the loo rolls in the bathroom.

Taking to Facebook after he called police, Nate wrote: "Today, while I was at work, a stranger entered my house. It’s possible that I forgot to lock the back door, they didn’t break anything while entering.

"I usually forget to arm my alarm during the day, but unfortunately that also happened, so I don’t have any video, despite having cameras.

"Ready for the weird part? Not only did they not take anything (that I can find), but the purpose of the visit was to clean my bathrooms and bedrooms.

"They made the beds, vacuumed the rugs, scrubbed the toilets and left tp roses.

"No notes, no creepy arrangements or anything. My best theory at this point is that a housekeeping service accidentally went to the wrong address.

"It’s still weird and creepy AF. No idea what to think about this."

Marlborough Police Department Sergeant Daniel Campbell said the force had never come across an incident like it, but were taking it "very seriously".

Detectives spoke with Nate's neighbours but no one saw anything and there are no suspects.