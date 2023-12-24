Man sustains facial injuries after attack by 'up to six masked men'

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was attacked by a gang of up to six armed and masked men.

The incident occurred in Ballyclare, Co. Antrim at around 8pm on Saturday during what police are treating as an aggravated burglary.

The assault follows a similar incident in Co. Down in the early hours of Saturday.

"Police received a report at approximately 8pm that up to six masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons, entered a property in the Thornhill Parade area of the town," said Detective Sergeant Erskine of the PSNI.

"A man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the house at the time was assaulted by the suspects.

"He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

"Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1642 of December 23.