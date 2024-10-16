Man sustains 'potentially life-changing injuries' after being shot in arms and legs in Co. Derry

A MAN has sustained potentially life-changing injuries after being shot in the arms and legs in Co. Derry.

The man was attacked by a number of men wearing balaclavas at a property in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh on Tuesday.

A second man was also injured in the attack.

"Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary shortly before 9pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 15," said Detective Chief Inspector O'Loan of the PSNI.

"It was reported that two men at the property were attacked by a number of suspects, wearing balaclavas.

"One victim has sustained a number of gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

"The two injured parties were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

"The victim of the shooting has serious and potentially life-changing injuries."

Police say enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who may have any information or who noticed anything suspicious to call 101, quoting reference number 1668 of October 15.