Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Mayo arrested in Northern Ireland
News

A MAN wanted in the Republic of Ireland in connection with a stabbing in Mayo has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested the man today, they confirmed this afternoon.

The 31-year-old is wanted to stand trial for offences of assault causing harm and possession of a knife.

The offences relate to a stabbing in Ballina, Co. Mayo, in March 2022.

“He was detained today on an Irish extradition warrant after being produced from prison,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“He is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today.”

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.”

He added: "Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

